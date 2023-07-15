Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PYPL opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

