Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $53.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.