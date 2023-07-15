Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

