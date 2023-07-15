Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,867.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,661.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,532.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

