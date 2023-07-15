Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $202.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.60 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

