Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

