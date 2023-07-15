Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Comcast by 6.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 42.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 27.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 692,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,249,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 718,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

