Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.31.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

