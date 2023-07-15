Kinneret Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ResMed by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,307,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ResMed by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $222.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.04 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,120,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

