Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

