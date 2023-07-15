Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.54

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.54 and traded as high as C$30.93. Keyera shares last traded at C$30.90, with a volume of 576,673 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.27.

Keyera Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.55. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.11. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 2.0237624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

