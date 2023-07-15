Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kestrel Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Kestrel Gold Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

