Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brett Kelly 34,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. 62.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

