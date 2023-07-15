Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $728.43

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.43 ($9.37) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.42). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.42), with a volume of 32,552 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51. The company has a market capitalization of £583.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 701.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.64.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

