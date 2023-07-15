Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,970,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,667,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 233,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.