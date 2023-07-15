Kava (KAVA) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $587.91 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 630,660,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,652,312 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

