JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.55

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.55 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 102.67 ($1.32). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.33), with a volume of 974,306 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -607.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.78.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

