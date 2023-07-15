JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $121.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.01.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

