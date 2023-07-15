Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

