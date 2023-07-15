Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.37 million and $307,433.17 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00843408 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $323,191.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

