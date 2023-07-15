Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $15.96 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

