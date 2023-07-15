Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

