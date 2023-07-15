Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $514.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.41. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $523.78.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.