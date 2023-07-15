Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.19.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

