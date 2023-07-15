Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,817 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

