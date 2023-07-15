Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

