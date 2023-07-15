Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $96.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

