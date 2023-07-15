Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 2.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

