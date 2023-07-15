Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 200,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.