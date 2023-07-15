Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,010,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,107,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $90,054,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.40.

WPM stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

