Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $203.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

