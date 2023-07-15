Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.