Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 64.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 10.2% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 149,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Amgen by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,373,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

