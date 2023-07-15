Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,446.82.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,135.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,229.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $657.72 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

