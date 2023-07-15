Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $593,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87, a PEG ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

