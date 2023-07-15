Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.56 and a 12 month high of $456.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average of $354.52.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

