Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

