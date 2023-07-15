Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 86.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $167.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,474 shares of company stock worth $11,452,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

