Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.25 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.