Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $59,714,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after buying an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

