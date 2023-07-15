Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.