Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 91.6% in June

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,869. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.