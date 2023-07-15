Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 91.6% in June

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,869. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
