IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.66 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). Approximately 37,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 37,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

IXICO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.07 million, a PE ratio of 975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.74.

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

