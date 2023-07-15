ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITVPY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 82 ($1.05) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ITV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 10,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

