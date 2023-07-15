ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Up 147.6% in June

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance
ITTOY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $13.58.
About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
