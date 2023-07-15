Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, an increase of 485.4% from the June 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Iteris Stock Performance

ITI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 104,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,014. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

ITI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

