IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 25.1% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.53. 2,818,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,483% from the average session volume of 50,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Down 19.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. by 481.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,990 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 180,497 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

