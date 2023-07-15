iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $518.13 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $529.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.50 and its 200-day moving average is $441.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

