iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 6th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 3.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $518.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $529.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.89.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.