iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $43,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

